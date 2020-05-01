हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Gautam Buddh Nagar DM shares link for students stranded due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that all those who have been stranded in other states will be brought back, the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar shared a link for students stuck due to coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

The students can click on the link and fill details about themselves and a mode of transport will be arranged for the person to drop them to their given address.

The DM in his tweet said: Dear Students, Upon the directions of UP government, GBN administration is making efforts to enable home movement of stranded students. Pl click on link below n fill the form https://tinyurl.com/GBN-Student-Migration. You will be contacted soon via email/SMS."

On Thursday, CM Adityanath had appealed to those stranded in other states to be patient and not start walking towards their homes. "Maintain the patience that you have shown till now. A detailed plan is being prepared after contacting the concerned states to ensure that everyone returns to their homes safely," he had said.

He had further ordered officials to keep quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens ready for about six lakh people. An official spokesman said the UP government has written letters to several states seeking detailed data on migrant labourers and workers of UP along with their names, mobile numbers and addresses as well as medical reports.

Earlier the state government had brought back 11,500 students from Rajasthan's Kota and ensured that 15,000 students from Prayagraj return safely to their homes in different districts of the state, the spokesman informed.

