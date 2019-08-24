Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrest four ‘fake’ journalists

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday night arrested four persons who used to fake as journalists. They used pose as journalists and threaten several police officers.

The police had received several complaints against them. The arrested suspects are Sushil Pandit, Chandan Rai, Nitish Pandey and Udit Goyal.

Talking about their modus operandi, the police said that the suspects used to run fake website and magazines. They used to publish reports against officers on these websites and magazines and threaten using them.

One of the suspects, Udit Goyal, used to run a web portal called ‘Dainik Express’ while Sushil Pandit ran a website called ‘Sansani India’. The third suspect, Nitish Pandey, operated a web portal in Lucknow.

Chandan Rai, an arrested suspect, was employed with TV9 Bharatvarsh.

Out of the four suspects, three have been to jail earlier as well.