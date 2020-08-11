हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Buddha Nagar

Gautam Buddha Nagar girl Sudiksha studying in US chased by eve teaser, dies after falling off bike

Sudiksha Bhati hails from a small village in Bulandshahar, located in UP's Dadri. She is the daughter of Jitendra Bhati who is a tea seller by profession and she made headlines after her excellence in study bagged her a scholarship from Boxon College, USA.

Gautam Buddha Nagar girl Sudiksha studying in US chased by eve teaser, dies after falling off bike
Play

Gautam Buddha Nagar: In a tragic incident on Monday (August 10), Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar girl Sudiksha who got Rs 3.83 crore scholarship to study in US died after falling off from bike. Sudiksha was being chased by eve teaser while she was going to meet her relatives in Sikandrabad with her uncle Manoj Bhati.

The eve-teasers started performing stunts near Sudisha's bike due to which her uncle was facing difficulty in riding the bike and was getting disbalanced. While doing so the eve-teasers suddenly hit the brake after which Sudiksha and his uncle could not handle the bike and Sudiksha fell headlong on the road, after which she died on spot.

Sudiksha Bhati hails from a small village in Bulandshahar, located in UP's Dadri. She is the daughter of Jitendra Bhati who is a tea seller by profession and she made headlines after her excellence in study bagged her a scholarship from Boxon College, USA.

Sudiksha had returned to her hometown in June due to the coronavirus lockdown and she had to return back to US on August 20. She did her schooling from HCL Foundation's school of knowledge and she was the district topper in the CBSE board examination in the year 2018

Sudiksha was doing her graduation and internship from Boxon College. Sudiksha had moved to America in August-2018.

 

 

Tags:
Gautam Buddha NagarEve teasinggirld deadSudiksha Bhati
Next
Story

Former President Pranab Mukherjee critical, on ventilator support after brain surgery to remove clot
  • 22,15,074Confirmed
  • 44,386Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M48S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day