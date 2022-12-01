GDCA Result 2022 RELEASED at gdca.maharashtra.gov.in- Direct link to check here

GDCA Result 2022: Co-operative Commissioner and Registrar, Co-operative Society, Maharashtra has released the GDCA and CHM result 2022 on the official website-- gdca.maharashtra.gov.in. The GDCA Result 2022 PDF is available for download on the login portals of candidates who took the exam. Candidates must provide their Username and Password in order to access the GDCA portal. To check the result, follow the instructions and direct URL provided below. According to a notification, the GDCA Result 2022 PDF was published today on the website. and CHM are GDC&A. With the use of your login information and password, you can check the exam 2022 result. Candidates may review their results and, in the event of objections, petition for remarking through December 31, 2022. (22:30 pm).

GDCA Result 2022 PDF: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website-- gdca.maharashtra.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the result link

A new login page would open

Key in your username and password

Submit details and access the portal

Check your GDCA result 2022 and download the same

Take a print out for future references

"Re-marking examinees can apply using login and password. Deadline for receiving bank challan online d. Will remain till 31/12/2022 (22.30 PM). The said challan in the bank dt. 01/12/2022 to dt. Payment is to be made by 03/01/2023 (bank working hours). Applications received after the prescribed date will not be considered," reads a statement on the official website.