हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Geeta

Geeta, who was lost in Pakistan, likely to reunite with mother in Maharashtra

Meena Pandhare, a woman in Jintur in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, has claimed that Geeta is her daughter, which will now be confirmed after a DNA test.   

Geeta, who was lost in Pakistan, likely to reunite with mother in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Geeta, the Indian national who was brought back home in 2015 after being lost in Pakistan, is likely to reunite with her mother in the coming days.

Meena Pandhare, a woman in Jintur in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, has claimed that Geeta is her daughter, which will now be confirmed after a DNA test.  

If the DNA test results match, it will fulfil the dream of the late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who had spent years to locate Geeta's home and unite her with her family. In 2015, Sushma Swaraj had also ensured Geeta's repatriation to India from Pakistan, where she was reportedly stranded for over a decade.

Earlier in 2017, the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had also appealed to everyone to help Geeta by recognising the dialect of a letter written by her in Devanagari script.

Swaraj had taken to her official Twitter account and said, "Geeta was rescued from Pakistan. She cannot speak or hear. We have obtained some pages from Pakistan written by her in a local dialect and in Devanagari script."

She followed it with another tweet with a link to the said letter. 

"Please see these pages and tell us the area where this dialect is spoken and what do these pages convey. This will help us locate her home and unite her with her family," Swaraj had written.

She had also made a fresh video appeal to help find her parents.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GeetaSushma Swaraj
Next
Story

NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in one day

Must Watch

PT9M45S

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Will beat Mamata by 50 thousand votes, says Suvendu Adhikari