'Gehlot Ne Kuch Log Bheje Hain...': Amit Shah Takes A Dig Pro-Congress Sloganeering In Rajasthan

Gangapur City: Addressing the Cooperative Farmers' Conference organized by IFFCO in Thadi village of Gangapur City, Rajasthan, Union Home Minister and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah took a direct aim at Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. During Amit Shah's address, some attendees at the farmer conference also raised slogans. In response, Amit Shah remarked, "It seems Ashok Gehlot has sent some people here too; let them protest for a while." The protesters quieted down shortly after Amit Shah's statement.

In his speech, Amit Shah suggested that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is afraid of Lal Diary (a reference to the alleged corruption during the Congress government's tenure), and he should not keep any records of corruption with him. Amit Shah addressed the farmers, emphasizing that the Modi government has established a separate Ministry of Cooperation to make farmers self-reliant and prosperous. He explained that through cooperatives, farmers are becoming self-reliant and prosperous. Amit Shah also mentioned that the Modi government is depositing Rs 6,000 directly into the accounts of farmers, providing substantial assistance.

Amit Shah urged the farmers, who have consistently supported the BJP, to challenge the Congress government in the upcoming state elections and ensure a BJP victory. He also called on them to make a commitment at the farmer conference to win the upcoming state and Lok Sabha elections for the BJP. During the event, Amit Shah highlighted various government schemes aimed at benefiting farmers and reaffirmed the government's commitment to the well-being and prosperity of farmers.



It is worth noting that in the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP faced a significant defeat in Eastern Rajasthan. Therefore, the BJP is making every effort to not leave any stone unturned in the upcoming state elections. As part of this effort, the BJP will commence a transformation journey from Ranthambore's Trinetra Ganesh Temple on September 2, which will pass through all the assembly constituencies in Eastern Rajasthan. This journey will be launched by BJP's National President JP Nadda. Following Amit Shah's visit, JP Nadda's arrival on September 2 aims to strengthen the BJP's position in Eastern Rajasthan. Today's program in Gangapur City featured Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Kirori Lal Meena, among other BJP leaders.