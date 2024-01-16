SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated the General Bipin Rawat Stadium in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha inaugurated the stadium in the presence of G-o-C 15CORPS and other official dignitaries of Valley. Addressing a function, Sinha said, “In a century, a figure akin to a divine son emerges, and General Rawat embodied such a spirit. His roots were deeply intertwined with Baramulla, where he served as an Army officer. The proposal for a stadium in his honour originated from the local community, reflecting the profound connection Rawat held with Baramulla. Upon his passing, scores of people from Baramulla journeyed to Delhi to bid their final farewells. Let it be known to the people of Baramulla that our endeavours for district development stand as the greatest tribute to General Rawat.''

Sinha also expressed concern about the weather on this occasion. He said that dry winter prevails in Kashmir at present. “I pray to God for snow as snowfall is a must for power projects to run, otherwise they will become defunct. Snowfall is also a must to keep the tourism sector thriving,” he said.

The LG said last year 13 lakh tourists visited Gulmarg and the snow has been a major attraction there. “Six new destinations have been added to the list in Baramulla district but in absence of snow, tourists would prefer to stay away,” he said.

LG said elections for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayats will be started soon after reservations to OBCs are completed. “Work is going on towards that direction and once the process is over, elections for ULBs and Panchayats will be held,” he said.

The LG urged the people of Baramulla to take part in large numbers in the Jhanda Ooncha Rahay Hamara program on January 26, Republic Day. “I want the skies of Baramulla to be filled with Tiranga,” he said.

On the sidelines of the function, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 15 Corps Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said "It's a proud moment for us that the stadium has been named after General Bipin Rawat. Efforts will be made to provide better facilities to the youth here."

Speaking on the current situation in Kashmir he said, “The current situation in Kashmir is good, but there is still a distance to be covered to move forward.” ''Youth have a bright future ahead as Kashmir is progressing and better days are on the horizon and the Army is completely involved with the administration and police to combat narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir which is destroying the future of youth in Jammu and Kashmir,'' Commander added.

The Jhelum Stadium in the Janbazpora locality of the north Kashmir district of Baramullah was renamed as 'General Bipin Rawat Stadium' on the second death anniversary of the country's first Chief of Defence Staff.