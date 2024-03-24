General (Retd) VK Singh Opts Out Of 2024 Polls; BJP Likely To Field Ex-IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria From Ghaziabad

New Delhi: Retired General VK Singh on Sunday announced his decision to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. Ghaziabad MP took on X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision to opt out of the general elections and said that he has taken the difficult but thoughtful decision to put his "energy and time into new direction."

Two time MP from Ghaziabad further said that he spent the last 10 years making Ghaziabad a world-class city and is grateful for the love he received from its people. Saying that the decision to step away from LS Polls was not an easy one, General (Retd) stated that he wants to serve the country in a different way.

"I have dedicated my entire life to the service of this nation as a soldier. For the last 10 years, I have worked tirelessly to fulfill the dream of making Ghaziabad a world-class city. In this journey, I am grateful for the trust and love that I have received from the people of the country and Ghaziabad as well as from the members of the BJP. This emotional bond is priceless to me, " wrote Singh on X.

मैंने सैनिक के रूप में इस राष्ट्र की सेवा में अपना सारा जीवन समर्पित किया है। पिछले 10 वर्षों से, मैंने गाजियाबाद को एक विश्व स्तरीय शहर बनाने के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए अथक परिश्रम किया है। इस यात्रा में, देश और गाजियाबाद के नागरिकों के साथ-साथ भाजपा के सदस्यों का जो विश्वास और… March 24, 2024

"With these feelings, I have made a difficult, but thoughtful decision. I will not contest the 2024 elections. This decision was not easy for me, but I have taken it from the bottom of my heart. I want to take my energy and time in new directions, where I can serve my country in a different way. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being your companions on this journey. Your love, support and faith have always inspired me. Going forward, I will continue my service towards the country and all the citizens, just in a new form," he added.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that former Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria is likely to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from the Ghaziabad seat. Earlier today, Bhaduria joined the BJP in the presence of the party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur. He is a Rajput face and belongs to Uttar Pradesh. Bhadauria was born in Korath village of Bah Tehsil in Agra. He joined the service as a Wing Commander in 1999 and retired as Air Force Chief in 2021.