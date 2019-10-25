close

Angela Merkel

German chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India in November

Under the IGC format, the counterpart ministers from both countries will hold initial discussions in their respective areas of responsibility. The outcome of these discussions will be reported on at the IGC Co-Chaired by PM Modi and Merkel.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit India on November 1, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the fifth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). The Chancellor will be accompanied by several ministers and state secretaries of the federal government, as well as a high-powered business delegation.

The two leaders will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries.

Merkel will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

India and Germany have established a strategic partnership that is characterised by a high degree of trust and mutual understanding. The two leaders have regularly interacted on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. Germany is a leading trade and investment partner.

During the IGC, the two sides will discuss the deepening of cooperation in traditional sectors such as transport, skill development and energy, and explore possibilities for cooperation in newer areas like green urban mobility, AI, etc. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

