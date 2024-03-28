New Delhi: Germany, on Wednesday, refrained from intervening in India's internal affairs, marking a notable shift in stance on the same day the Modi-led centre summoned a senior US diplomat to object remarks made by the State Department spokesperson regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in a Liquor scam. Last week, a spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry, when questioned on the arrest of Kejriwal, said that he was entitled to a fair trial.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned a senior German diplomat to South Block and lodged a formal complaint with Bonn, expressing dissatisfaction with the remarks made by the German spokesperson concerning India's domestic affairs. The Ministry interpreted the German spokesperson's critical comments as an interference in India's legal processes and a questioning of the independence of the Indian judiciary. However, the German spokesperson declined to disclose any information about the summons in Delhi yesterday and also opted not to provide any commentary on the case.

The spokesperson of the German Foreign Ministry said, "We have taken note, that India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of Judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case. Like anyone facing accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and impartial trial, this includes he can make use of all available legal avenues without restrictions. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him," reported ANI. He added that he had commented on the case but would refrain from reporting confidential conversations now.

The German reaction coincided with India's explicit message that democratic nations like the US must exercise caution when commenting on other democracies, particularly the largest one, regarding legal procedures. New Delhi has warned that discussing the internal affairs of other nations is reciprocal and could set undesirable precedents.