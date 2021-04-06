Get me Amanatullah Khan's head remark lands Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinky Chaudhary in trouble

New Delhi: The Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinky Chaudhary has been booked for remarks over Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan. Chaudhary during a Facebook Live session recently had announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for a person who would bring Amanatullah Khan's head.

An FIR has been lodged against Chaudhary, the national president of Hindu Raksha Dal, at Sahibabad police station in Ghaziabad.

Earlier on Sunday, Amanatullah Khan, who represents Okhla, was booked for threatening speaker over his speech 'hurting religious sentiments'.

"Khan had allegedly threatened the speaker in a video on Twitter who "hurt religious sentiments" with his remarks on the Prophet at a press conference in Delhi," police said.

The Delhi Police lodged an FIR against him under sections 153(A) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Taking cognizance of a video and tweet message which has the potential of causing disaffection among communities, a case under sections 153(A) and 506 of IPC has been registered at PS Parliament Street, for holding out a threat to a speaker in an earlier surfaced video," the Delhi police said.

The Delhi police had earlier also registered an FIR against a man who was seen using offensive language against Prophet Muhammad at an event in the Press Club.