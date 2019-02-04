'Get well soon': BJP shares Rahul Gandhi's old quotes against Mamata Banerjee to target the Congress chief

NEW DELHI: As Rahul Gandhi pledged his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her face-off with the Centre, the Bharatiya Janata Party has dug up the Congress chief's old quotes.

Tweeting pictures of Rahul's quotes from 2014 and 2016, BJP wished Rahul 'get well soon'. "Diagnosed: Multiple Personality Disorder is characterized by at least two distinct and enduring personality states - there is trouble remembering certain events, beyond ordinary forgetfulness. These states alternately show in person's behavior. Get well soon, Rahul ji," the party tweeted.

Diagnosed: Multiple Personality Disorder is characterized by atleast two distinct and enduring personality states - there is trouble remembering certain events, beyond ordinary forgetfulness. These states alternately show in person's behavior. Get well soon, Rahul ji. pic.twitter.com/lMBQqijfcY — BJP (@BJP4India) February 4, 2019

Rahul has been quoted in these photos attacking Mamata, claiming that she is shielding those who have been involved in the chit fund scam. "Mamata ji said that she would stop corruption. But instead of taking action, she's protecting those looting Bengal," Rahul has been quoted from one the Congress tweets on 19 April 2016.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted the photos saying: "See, what Congress party said!"

See, what Congress party said! pic.twitter.com/Q7XtHEikmP — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 4, 2019

In the Mamata vs CBI battle, Rahul Gandhi has joined opposition leaders in attacking the Centre alleging that the institutions are being used by the Narendra Modi led government. He said what was happening in Bengal was "part of the unrelenting attack on India's institutions" by the Prime Minister and the BJP.

Rahul said in a tweet that the entire opposition will stand together and defeat 'fascist forces'. "I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her. The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India`s institutions by Modi and the BJP. The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces," he said.

Mamata Banerjee is on a sit-in protest against the Centre after CBI officers showed up near the residence of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the CBI probe into the ponzi scheme scam case. She said that the Centre is trying to run a parallel administration in states and alleged that there is a "constitutional break-down".

The showdown started after the federal probe agency`s officers showed up near the residence of Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the CBI probe into the ponzi scheme scam case.