High security number plates

Getting high-security number plates made easier in Delhi; know process

The user needs to visit bookmyhsrp.com/index.aspx for completing the registration process.

Getting high-security number plates made easier in Delhi; know process

New Delhi: Making it easier for the residents of Delhi to apply for high-security number plates, the Delhi government’s transport department has started online registration for the process. Now, the car owners can register for number plates by visiting the official website of Delhi's transport ministry and filling in the required credentials. 

The decision is taken to avoid the rush of people during the coronavirus pandemic. The user needs to visit bookmyhsrp.com/index.aspx for registration.

According to the information received from the transport department, the car owners will have to visit website and need to choose between the option of private and public transport. The owner will further have to mark the fuel type- petrol, diesel, CNG, electric, CNG cum petro and proceed with marking the vehicle category.

The car owner will also have to fill the brand details of their vehicle. The vehicle information to be filled during the process includes the registration number, registration date, engine number, chassis number. The user then needs to enter his/her personal details like mobile number, address. On completing the process an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and the process will be generated.

However, some dealers are also making the service available offline where customers will be charged Rs 600-1100 for the four-wheeler, Rs 300-400 for the two-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's transport department has said that vehicles registered in Delhi before April 2019 will have to install High Security Registration Number Plate (HSRP) and color-coded fuel stickers. Currently, there are 30 lakh vehicles in the capital that need HSRP and stickers. The department said that the government is going to start a campaign soon for this.

PM Narendra Modi is like my son, says Shaheen Bagh's 'Bilkis Dadi' named in TIME's most influential people's list
Full coverage

