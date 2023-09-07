'Ghamandiya Alliance Selling Nafrat Ka Samaan': Anurag Thakur On ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Row

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday took a jibe at the INDIA alliance and said that the members of 'Ghamandiya' alliance are selling 'Nafrat ka samaan'. "In this 'Nafrat ki dukaan' of Rahul Gandhi the members of 'Ghamandiya' alliance are selling 'Nafrat ka saamaan'," Anurag Thakur said.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin equates 'Sanatana Dharma' with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona".

He further said that the alliance is demeaning 'Sanatana Dharma' and asked where is Rahul Gandhi sleeping. "They are demeaning 'Sanatana Dharma'...Where is Rahul Gandhi sleeping? Wake up...Do you agree with these statements? Isn't it a violation of law and constitution? Isn't this hate speech? Shouldn't they apologise to the people of the country?" he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on 'Sanatana Dharma' row says, "In this 'Nafrat ki dukaan' of Rahul Gandhi the members of 'Ghamandiya' alliance are selling 'Nafrat ka saamaan'. They are demeaning 'Sanatana Dharma'...Where is Rahul Gandhi sleeping? Wake up...Do you…

He further said "I should make one thing clear 'Sanatana Dharma' ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma' sparked massive controversy across the nation. Earlier in the day, Udhyanidhi released a statement clarifying his statements on 'Sanatana Dharma' and questioned the BJP leaders for twisting his speech as 'inciting genocide' and said that they are using it as a weapon to protect themselves.

Releasing a four-page letter on X, Udhayanidhi said, "Let us resolve to work for the victory of the ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Perasiriyar. Let Social Justice flourish forever." On September 2, speaking at a public event, Stalin called for the 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma and compared the same with diseases like dengue, malaria etc.