Gharaunda vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live: Winner and losser candidate Harvinder Kalyan vs Virender Singh Rathore total votes margin bjp congress eci Haryana Assembly election result

Gharaunda Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Live: The Election for Gharaunda Assembly Constituency in Haryana, which is one of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, is going to be held this year in October. Voting will take place on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8.

Gharaunda Constituency Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Key Details

Voting Date Announced

The Gharaunda Assembly Constituency in Haryana is set to hold its elections on October 5, 2024. This schedule was officially announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), marking an important date for the electorate in the region.

Results Announcement

Following the voting process, the counting of votes and the announcement of results for the Gharaunda Assembly Constituency will take place on October 8, 2024. This swift turnaround aims to keep the public informed about their elected representatives as soon as possible.

Candidate Lineup

Several major political parties have declared their candidates for the Gharaunda Constituency in the upcoming elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Harvinder Kalyan, while the Indian National Congress (INC) has nominated Varinder Singh Rathore. Other notable candidates include Jaipal Sharma from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rajpal from the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and Krishan Singh, also known as Mannu Kashyap, from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

2019 Gharaunda vidhan sabha Election result Overview

In the previous Assembly elections of 2019, Harvinder Kalyan emerged victorious from the Gharaunda constituency, securing 67,209 votes. He defeated his closest rival, Anil Kumar from the INC, who garnered 49,807 votes. This victory solidified Kalyan's position in the local political landscape.

2014 Gharaunda vidhan sabha Election result Overview

The 2014 Assembly elections also saw Harvinder Kalyan winning from the Gharaunda constituency. He achieved 55,247 votes, outperforming Narender Sangwan of the INLD, who received 37,364 votes. Kalyan’s consistent victories over multiple election cycles demonstrate his significant influence in the region.

Conclusion

As the Gharaunda Assembly elections approach, the electoral battle between the established parties and their candidates will be closely watched. With a strong candidate lineup and a history of competitive elections, this constituency remains a key focus in Haryana's political arena.