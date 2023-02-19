topStoriesenglish2575018
Ghaziabad: 15 Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Meerut Expressway Due to Fog - Watch

A truck suddenly slowed down after which one by one 15 vehicles including cars and small trucks collided with each other, a police official told IANS.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 01:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • About 15 vehicles collided on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Masuri area
  • The incident occurred due to dense fog and poor visibility on Sunday morning
  • The injured were rushed to hospital and released after treatment

Ghaziabad: 15 Vehicles Collide on Delhi-Meerut Expressway Due to Fog - Watch

Ghaziabad: About 15 vehicles collided on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Masuri area of Ghaziabad due to dense fog and poor visibility on Sunday morning. Five people received minor injuries and one truck driver has been seriously injured. After the incident, the local police, fire tenders, and ambulances reached the spot. The injured were rushed to hospital. Later, the police helped to clear the traffic jam.

As per police, most of the vehicles that collided were cars. Initially, the occupants of the car that collided received minor injuries and they were released from the hospital after treatment.

A senior police official said, "A police team reached the spot and took all the injured to a nearby hospital where some were discharged after first aid as they received minor injuries."

"The accident took place at around 8 a.m. At the time of the accident, the visibility was very poor due to fog on the highway. A truck suddenly slowed down after which one by one 15 vehicles including cars and small trucks collided with each other. A long traffic jam was cleared by police and it took almost two hours," the official said.

Police have not received any complaint in the case and no casualties were reported.

