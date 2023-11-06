Ghaziabad AQI Today: Air Quality Remains Severe With PM10 Over 400

The residents of Ghaziabad continue to breathe hazardous air with Air Quality plummeting to severe category. The AQI at key locations in Ghaziabad was recorded between 300 to 500 and continues to remain in the severe category. A thick haze was recorded in the city with visibility dropping to 300 to 500 meters. At Indirapuram, the AQI was 345, 382 at Mohan Nagar, 336 at Raj Nagar Extension and 309 at Sanjay Nagar. The PM10 particle level was recorded at over 400 in all of these places with Mohan Nagar having 490 PM10 levels.

The PM2.5 concentration in Ghaziabad has been recorded 20.7 times above the recommended limit by the WHO and thus indicating that people are breathing harmful air.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the PM concentrations recorded at four air quality monitoring stations in Ghaziabad in October showed Loni having the highest PM2.5 levels followed by Vasundhara, Sanjay Nagar and Indirapuram. It may be noted that Loni is home to many industrial units and thus had 287.9 micrograms per cubic metre PM concentration in the air. The PM2.5 concentration was 136.7 µg/m³ at Vasundhara, 135.3 µg/m³ at Sanjay Nagar and 95 µg/m³ at Indirapuram.

The AQI in the national capital region including Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad continues to remain in the severe category. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue and measures that need to be taken.