हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghaziabad Elections 2022

Ghaziabad Assembly Election results 2022 (Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natija 2022): BJP's Atul Garg wins against SP's Vishal Verma, BSP's KK Shukla

Ghaziabad Assembly Election results 2022 (Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natija 2022): The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 took place in seven phases. On March 10, the result of the polls was declared. 

Ghaziabad Assembly Election results 2022 (Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natija 2022): BJP&#039;s Atul Garg wins against SP&#039;s Vishal Verma, BSP&#039;s KK Shukla
Ghaziabad Assembly Election results 2022 (Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natija 2022)

Ghaziabad Election results 2022: The counting for assembly election for Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is finally over. The fight here was between BJP's Atul Garg, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, and former BJP leader Krishan Kumar Shukla, who recently joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Atul Garg has won.

Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results (Ghaziabad Assembly Election LATEST UPDATE and TRENDS)

As per the Election Commission of India website, BJP's Atul Garg won by a 1,05,537 vote margin.

Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 - A look at the top candidates

The main fight was between Atul Garg and KK Shukla. Garg won the 2017 election by nearly 70,000 votes. But at that time he had Shukla by his side. But this time, Shukla challenged him on BSP ticket.
Candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ghaziabad were: Sushant Goyal (INC), Rakesh Suri (RTRP), Atul Garg (BJP), Vishal Verma (SP), Ashutosh Gupta (IND), Rajnish Kumar Thakur (IND), Rani Dev Shree (IND), Pradeep Kumar Pathak (SBSP), Krishan Kumar (BSP), Naresh Kumar (RHSP), Pintu Singh (IND), Nimit (AAP), Amit Sharma (IND), Sudhir Kumar (IND).

BJP candidate for Ghaziabad Assembly Elections 

BJP fielded Atul Garg. Born on August 26, 1957, Garg is a Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, representing the Ghaziabad Assembly constituency. He is the son of Dinesh Chandra Garg, the first mayor of Ghaziabad.

BSP candidate for Ghaziabad Assembly Elections 

Former BJP leader KK Shukla who recently joined BSP was expected to be a strong candidate in Ghaziabad, which is a BJP stronghold. In 2012 Assembly election, BJP's Atul Garg lost to BSP's Suresh Bansal. The next Assembly election in 2017  saw Atul Garg defeating Suresh Bansal. This time, however, Suresh Bansal is not contesting due to ill health while BSP has named KK Shukla, who has switched from BJP, from the seat.

SP candidate for Ghaziabad Assembly Elections 

Samajwadi Party fielded Vishal Verma. He was defeated by Atul Garg.

Congress candidate for Ghaziabad Assembly Elections 

Congress fielded Sushant Goyal from this seat.

Live TV

Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ghaziabad Elections 2022UP assembly elections 2022vidhan sabha chunavGhaziabad Vidhan Sabha Natija
Next
Story

UP Polls: BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins SP ahead of final phase of polling

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?