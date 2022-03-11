Ghaziabad Assembly Election results 2022 (Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natija 2022): BJP's Atul Garg wins against SP's Vishal Verma, BSP's KK Shukla

Ghaziabad Election results 2022: The counting for assembly election for Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is finally over. The fight here was between BJP's Atul Gar g, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, and former BJP leader Krishan Kumar Shukla, who recently joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Atul Garg has won.

Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav Final Results (Ghaziabad Assembly Election LATEST UPDATE and TRENDS)

As per the Election Commission of India website, BJP's Atul Garg won by a 1,05,537 vote margin.

Ghaziabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 - A look at the top candidates

The main fight was between Atul Garg and KK Shukla. Garg won the 2017 election by nearly 70,000 votes. But at that time he had Shukla by his side. But this time, Shukla challenged him on BSP ticket.

Candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ghaziabad were: Sushant Goyal (INC), Rakesh Suri (RTRP), Atul Garg (BJP), Vishal Verma (SP), Ashutosh Gupta (IND), Rajnish Kumar Thakur (IND), Rani Dev Shree (IND), Pradeep Kumar Pathak (SBSP), Krishan Kumar (BSP), Naresh Kumar (RHSP), Pintu Singh (IND), Nimit (AAP), Amit Sharma (IND), Sudhir Kumar (IND).

BJP candidate for Ghaziabad Assembly Elections

BJP fielded Atul Garg . Born on August 26, 1957, Garg is a Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, representing the Ghaziabad Assembly constituency. He is the son of Dinesh Chandra Garg, the first mayor of Ghaziabad.

BSP candidate for Ghaziabad Assembly Elections

Former BJP leader KK Shukla who recently joined BSP was expected to be a strong candidate in Ghaziabad, which is a BJP stronghold. In 2012 Assembly election, BJP's Atul Garg lost to BSP's Suresh Bansal. The next Assembly election in 2017 saw Atul Garg defeating Suresh Bansal. This time, however, Suresh Bansal is not contesting due to ill health while BSP has named KK Shukla, who has switched from BJP, from the seat.

SP candidate for Ghaziabad Assembly Elections

Samajwadi Party fielded Vishal Verma . He was defeated by Atul Garg.

Congress candidate for Ghaziabad Assembly Elections

Congress fielded Sushant Goyal from this seat.

