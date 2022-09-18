NewsIndia
GHAZIABAD DOCTOR

Ghaziabad doctor booked for lodging false case of receiving threat calls to ‘gain publicity’

Dr Arvind Vats Akela lodged a false complaint alleging that he was getting threat calls for supporting Hindu organisations, police have raided the doctor’s house and clinic

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:33 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Ghaziabad doctor have been booked for lodging false case of receiving threat calls for supporting Hindu organisations
  • Police have booked the doctor and raided his house and clinic
  • Vats had alleged that he had received three threat calls on WhatsApp from a USA-based number

Trending Photos

Ghaziabad doctor booked for lodging false case of receiving threat calls to ‘gain publicity’

Ghaziabad: Police on Sunday said they have booked a doctor for lodging a false complaint alleging that he was getting threat calls for supporting Hindu organisations, just to gain publicity. Accused physician Dr Arvind Vats Akela is absconding, police said, adding they raided his house and clinic.

In his complaint on September 9, Vats had alleged that he had received three threat calls on WhatsApp from a USA-based number and the caller had warned him against supporting Hindu organisations, failing which he would be beheaded.

Vats allegedly lied to the police that he received the first call on the night of September 1, the second call the next day and the third call on September 7.

However, during the inquiry, police found that the calls were made to him by one of his patients from Malviya Nagar in Delhi just to share his medical condition and that the caller did not give any threat.

Patient Aneesh Kumar (23) was suffering from asthma and a friend had introduced him to Vats. On September 2, Kumar called up the doctor for the first time and also shared pictures of his swollen legs on WhatsApp.

"No threat regarding beheading was given to the doctor," Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal said, adding, that Vats has been booked under Section 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code. The SP said Vats will be traced and arrested soon.

Live Tv

Ghaziabad doctorHindu organisationsfalse complaintdoctor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus