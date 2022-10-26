Ghaziabad HORROR: Man dies after his head was SMASHED with bricks in parking BRAWL outside Dhaba -WATCH

A young man was killed in Ghaziabad at night. Arguments over parking turned into brawls. The young man was beaten to death with a brick. Questions are being raised about the police surveillance in the incident. The relatives of the deceased surrounded the police station demanding the arrest of the culprits and strict punishment.

A disturbing video of a man smashing head of another person lying on a busy road in UP's Ghaziabad has surfaced. The victim identified as Varun died while he was being rushed to a hospital. He was attacked outside an eatery in an argument gone awry. pic.twitter.com/ukfbgx8aDV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 26, 2022

Varun, a milkman by profession, lives next to a Dhaba on the national highway in Ghaziabad. He parked his car in front of the Dhaba on Tuesday night. Allegedly, Varun parked the car in such a way that the door of the car next to it could not be opened. The two car owners started grumbling about this. In the viral video, during the scuffle, Varun, the son of a former Delhi Police officer, was laid on the ground and hit repeatedly on the head with a brick. Varun's head is bursting with blood. Police are not seen. Zee News Online has not verified the authenticity of this video.

After this incident Varun was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The criminals are absconding. This incident has raised big questions about the law-and-order situation in Ghaziabad. A person was beaten to death in front of a Dhaba next to the national highway, where was the police at that time? Why was there no monitoring system? After Varun's death, his family surrounded the police station and staged a massive protest. However, the police have not yet arrested anyone. Locals are also objecting to the sale of liquor in roadside Dhabas in Ghaziabad area. They claim that this incident is due to lack of police surveillance. Besides, it is alleged that the way liquor is being sold in the Dhabas is disturbing the peace of the area.