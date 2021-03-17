हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Ghaziabad imposes Section 144 till May 10, entry to malls banned without mask

Due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Section 144 has been imposed imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10, the district administration issued the order on Wednesday keeping the upcoming festivals in view.

Due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Section 144 has been imposed imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10, the district administration issued the order on Wednesday keeping the upcoming festivals in view.

Also, entry to all all theaters, multiplexes, shopping complexes, shopping, hotels, schools and colleges and other crowded places in the district will not be allowed without a mask.

No festival-related activity will be allowed in the containment zone and no employee or visitors will be allowed to participate in any kind of event from the containment zone.

Persons over the 65 years of age and children under 10, sick and pregnant women have been urged to sit at home unless there is a health emergency.

Any type of program or event is not allowed without permission. There will be restrictions on Jayanti Mela statue installation and immersion rally procession etc.

This order will be effective till midnight of May 10.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases with the infection increasing to 6,05,655, while 8,750 people have died so far. There are 1912 active cases of coronavirus in the state, while so far 5,94,993 people have been cured.

 

