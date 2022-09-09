NewsIndia
DOG ATTACK

Ghaziabad: Pitbull dog bites 10-year-old boy's face and ears; victim gets 150 stitches - Watch

In another similar case in Ghaziabad, a pet dog attacked a child at a park and left the boy with serious injuries on his face and ear.

Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 03:44 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a pitbull dog in Ghaziabad
  • He got 150 stitches on his face due to the attack
  • No complaint has been filed with the police yet

Ghaziabad: Pitbull dog bites 10-year-old boy's face and ears; victim gets 150 stitches - Watch

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy, who was playing at a park in the Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad, was attacked by a pitbull dog.

The people present there tried to rescue the child, but before that the dog badly bit the child`s face and ear. The child has got about 150 stitches on his face. Till now, no complaint has been registered with the police in this matter.

 

According to sources, the incident took place when a girl was taking a walk with the dog in the park when it suddenly attacked the child. The family of the victim alleged that when the dog is so dangerous, why was it sent to roam in the park with a teenager in the house.

 

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 and sent a notice to the owner of the dog for not registering the pet with the municipal corporation.

Dog attackdog bitePet dogsPitbullsGhaziabadDelhiDelhi-NCR

DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children