Ghaziabad: Pitbull dog bites 10-year-old boy's face and ears; victim gets 150 stitches - Watch

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy, who was playing at a park in the Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad, was attacked by a pitbull dog.

The people present there tried to rescue the child, but before that the dog badly bit the child`s face and ear. The child has got about 150 stitches on his face. Till now, no complaint has been registered with the police in this matter.

In a shocking incident, a 10-year old-boy, who was playing at a park in the Sanjay Nagar area of #Ghaziabad, was attacked by a pitbull dog. pic.twitter.com/2AbS8sCP4J — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2022

According to sources, the incident took place when a girl was taking a walk with the dog in the park when it suddenly attacked the child. The family of the victim alleged that when the dog is so dangerous, why was it sent to roam in the park with a teenager in the house.

WATCH: CCTV footage shows a pitbull attack an 11-year-old child in Ghaziabad. According to reports, the child received 150 stitches on his face.#Dogbite#Dogbites pic.twitter.com/5LSWzriPhY — The Theorist (@thetheorist_in) September 8, 2022

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 and sent a notice to the owner of the dog for not registering the pet with the municipal corporation.