Ghaziabad SHOCKER! 9-year-old girl raped, murdered.. details here
The girls were cousins and police started searching for them when their families approached them.
Two girls aged nine and six were allegedly abducted by a youth, who raped and murdered one of them, police said on Friday here. While the nine-year-old girl was found dead in a field with blood stains on her clothes, the other somehow managed to escape, they said. Police have arrested the accused.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said the youth who resided at the girls' village took them for a ride on a bicycle on Thursday. The girls were cousins and police started searching for them when their families approached them. Police recovered the body of the nine-year-old girl from a field on Friday morning. The accused has confessed to the crime, the SSP said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.
