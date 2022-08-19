Ghaziabad SHOCKER! 9-year-old girl raped, murdered.. details here

NewsIndia
Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 10:49 PM IST|Source: PTI

Two girls aged nine and six were allegedly abducted by a youth, who raped and murdered one of them, police said on Friday here. While the nine-year-old girl was found dead in a field with blood stains on her clothes, the other somehow managed to escape, they said. Police have arrested the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said the youth who resided at the girls' village took them for a ride on a bicycle on Thursday. The girls were cousins and police started searching for them when their families approached them. Police recovered the body of the nine-year-old girl from a field on Friday morning. The accused has confessed to the crime, the SSP said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

