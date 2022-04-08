हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad shocker! Man spits on rusk while packaging, authorities to take action

In the video, a young man can be seen deliberately putting his bare feet on the rusk and then spitting on it while packing. 

Representational Image

New Delhi: A shocking video featuring a man spitting on a “fan”, a type of rusk, while packing it is doing rounds on social media. 

According to media reports, the video was shot somewhere in Ghaziabad’s Loni area, however, the exact location of the video is still unknown. 

The authorities informed that the video was tweeted online as well and various officials were tagged in the post. The authorities said that they have started the investigation into the case. 

Twitter user Advocate Praveen Chaudhary shared the video with the police authorities. In the video, a young man can be seen deliberately putting his bare feet on the rusk while packing it. And this is not even the most shocking part. As the video progresses, the man can be seen spiting on the rusk before putting it in the packing cover.

Chaudhary has appealed to the authorities to investigate the matter and take necessary action against these individuals. 

Meanwhile, some Hindu youths have shared the video on their WhatsApp status with some inflammatory messages. They have also appealed to the authorities to look into the incident. 

