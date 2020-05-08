Ghaziabad society bans entry of doctors from Delhi on coronavirus COVID-19 duty, AIIMS RDA shoots off letter to Amit Shah

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases witness a spike, the borders around Delhi-NCR region have imposed stricter rules for the passage of people from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh border to Noida or Ghaziabad and even Haryana border to Gurgaon or Faridabad. Even residential complexes are scared to allow medical and health workers to return home from hospitals situated in Delhi for the fear that they may spread coronavirus.

Some societies and apartments have banned the entry of doctors and nurses on COVID-19 duty in hospitals, Neelpadam Kunj society in Ghaziabad recently issued a similar statement. In a circular issued by the Apartment Owners Association, the residents who are doctors working in Delhi have been asked to make alternate living arrangements temporarily in Delhi to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This circular is based on a press note issued by Chief Medical Officer of Ghaziabad in which doctors working in Delhi have been asked not to return as they may spread coronavirus.

The doctors residing at Neelpadam Kunj society expressed their disappointment by this move undertaken by the resident association.

Taking note of the Ghaziabad circular, the AIIMS Resident Doctors Association wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Ghaziabad society circular.

The letter states the problems faced by the doctors and other medical staff residing in Delhi-NCR for accomodation and also during transportation. The letter said: "Various residential societies are issuing notice restricting entry of health care providers during this critical time while facing pandemic which has amplified the shortage of human resources in various parts of the country."

It also brought to notice the problems faced to acquire border passes while travelling from UP and Haryana towards Delhi. "Doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff involved in COVID19 duties are facing additional stress of applying for passes to commute from Ghaziabad, Noida and Haryana to the various government/private hospitals in Delhi", the letter claimed.

The letter further urged the government to take steps in this direction so that the health care workers are not discriminated against and the state governments can also ensure that they do not face any harassment and their commute to Delhi becomes easier. "Why can't Union Government issue an order to enable the healthcare workers to commute by displaying their hospital identity cards? We request you to kindly advise the state governments to stop ostracisation of the healthcare workers... We request you to please issue an order to enable hassle free transport and stay to serve the nation."

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in India is 52,952 and the death toll is 1,783 with 15,267 recovered cases.