Ghaziabad: Society Guard Arrested For Brutally Assaulting, Relocating Society Dogs

New Delhi: A security guard of Wave City, Ghaziabad has been arrested for brutally beating society dogs with stones and sticks. According to the reports, the accused was allegedly acting under the directives of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) and Maintenance authorities. The guard has been apprehended by the local police and is now behind bars pending further investigation.

The accused's actions came to light when concerned citizens and animal lovers witnessed him viciously attacking stray dogs in the society using sticks and stones. He not only beat the defenseless animals but also engaged in altercations with those who attempted to intervene and protect the animals.

The guard was trying to remove the society stray dogs from the premises, using methods that violate both ethical standards and legal provisions.The incident has ignited outrage among animal rights activists, with many condemning the cruelty inflicted upon the innocent animals.

Animal rights activists and lawyer Ashish Sharma commented on the action taken, stating, "The police at first did not addressed the issue of dog relocation upon receiving an application highlighting the distressing situation. However, on receiving a second application, the Senior Police Officer took a prompt action. The accused was not only evicting dogs from the society against their rights but also resorting to physical violence against the animals and those trying to protect them."