Ghaziabad society residents file complaint after being threatened for raising irregularities

Ghaziabad: Residents of a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad have filed a complaint against the chairman of the maintenance committee after the latter allegedly threatened them for seeking information regarding the completion of the project.

The members of AJPA Dronagiri Society, Sector 11, Vasundhara, had convened a meeting of the society on Sunday (March 7) to discuss the completion of the project, its amenities, completion certificate and status of the society finances.

The residents alleged severe financial indiscipline in the society accounts which management denied sharing with members despite many requests. They also claimed to have been denied the promised facilities in the society and were threatened for raining the issue.

During the meeting, R D Sharma, chairman maintenance committee, and Anil Sharma, secretary, allegedly misbehaved with the residents. Sharma allegedly threatened that he already has several cases against him and that he did not fear the administration or police.

Following this, the members approached the SHO, Indirapuram, to file a complaint against Sharmas. The residents said that they are scared and worried about the safety of their families.

They have also submitted their application with UP RERA, DM of Ghaziabad, SSP Ghaziabad to look into the issue.