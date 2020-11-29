हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

GHMC polls: Amit Shah reaches Hyderabad for roadshow, offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple

On his arrival, Shah received a warm welcome by BJP leaders. Later, the Union Home Minister visited the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City, Hyderabad and offered his prayers ahead of the campaign.

ANI photo

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 28) to campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

"Took blessings at Maa Bhagyalakshmi temple in Hyderabad and prayed for the prosperity of the people of Telangana. May Maa Lakshmi bless the entire nation with good health and happiness," Amit Shah tweeted. 

Shah will be addressing public programs today in Telangana. He is also scheduled to attend a roadshow in Secunderabad. 

On Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also visited Hyderabad ahead of the polls. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda had held a road-show here on Friday. 

The top brass in the BJP are campaigning for the GHMC polls. Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents. 

Tags:
