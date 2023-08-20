Ghosi ByPolls: Ink Attack On BJP Candidate Dara Singh Chauhan, He Says - 'I Will Answer This By...'

In a startling turn of events during the campaign for the Ghosi Assembly seat by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, chaos erupted as a bottle of ink was hurled at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dara Singh Chauhan during a public rally. The ink attack temporarily blinded Chauhan and disrupted the gathering, leading to accusations against the Samajwadi Party. Chauhan, despite the incident, expressed confidence in the BJP's growing support and the forthcoming by-election's outcome. This unexpected incident has added intrigue to the Ghosi by-election, leaving political pundits pondering its potential repercussions in the days leading up to the polls.

**Ink Thrown at BJP Candidate Dara Singh Chauhan**

Dara Singh Chauhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Ghosi bypoll, was the target of this ink attack. As Chauhan's vehicle navigated through a crowd of supporters in the Sarai Lakhansi area, an unidentified individual hurled a bottle of ink at him. The ink splashed onto Chauhan's face, briefly blinding him and creating chaos in the surroundings.



**Swift Security Response**

Chauhan's security team quickly acted to ensure his safety and attempted to apprehend the person responsible for the ink attack. Unfortunately, the ink also ruined the clothing of bystanders who were in close proximity to the incident.

**Accusations and Political Ramifications**

In the aftermath of the incident, Dara Singh Chauhan pointed fingers at the Samajwadi Party, alleging their involvement in the attack. He claimed that such disruptive tactics were marring the political landscape in Ghosi and undermining the BJP's campaign efforts. However, he remained confident in the BJP's growing support from diverse sections of the electorate and expressed optimism about the party's prospects in the upcoming by-election scheduled for September 5. Chauhan urged the people of Ghosi to respond to such incidents through the ballot box and emphasized that their votes, symbolized by the lotus, would speak volumes.

**Endorsement of Modi and Adityanath**

Chauhan also noted that the Ghosi electorate was poised to endorse the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This endorsement, he suggested, had caused unease within the Samajwadi Party, potentially leading to acts like the ink attack.

The ink-throwing incident has injected an element of uncertainty into the Ghosi by-election, leaving observers curious about its potential impact on the political landscape in the lead-up to the polls.