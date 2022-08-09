New Delhi: You must have often heard ghost stories from the elderly. They used to scare children by telling them stories so that they could fall asleep early. Now, imagine if you are going somewhere through a deserted road and you see a ghost waiting for you in front, what your reaction be? You will surely be shocked. Right now, a similar video is going viral on social media in which two boys are walking down a road, but a 'witch' is waiting for them.

In this video that is going viral on social media, you can see that two boys were going towards home on a deserted road. But at a distance a 'witch' waits for them. As soon as they come near, the witch comes in front of them. One boy runs away seeing her but the other gets adamant and finally proposes to her. On this action of the boy, the witch faints and falls.

Watch the video here:

Looking at the video, it is clear that this is not a true incident but scripted and made for the entertainment of the people. We also do not endorse this video at all. This video has been uploaded on Instagram account named butterfly__mahi. Netizens are taking it lightly and erupting with laughter rather than fear after watching this video.