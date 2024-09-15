'Ghost Of Cong Taken Over JMM': PM Modi Attacks Hemant Soren Over 'Infiltration' In Jharkhand

PM Modi In Jharkhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition in Jharkhand and said that the JMM is standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, and these infiltrators and extremists are taking over the CM Hemant Soren-led party. He also said that infiltrators from the neighbouring country are a major threat to Jharkhand as they are changing the demography of the Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions of the state.



While addressing the 'Parivartan Maharally' of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur, PM Modi said, "Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators have become a major threat to Santhal Parganas and Kolhan regions. The demography of these regions is changing fast. The tribal population is on the decline. The infiltrators are establishing control of the panchayat system, grabbing land, indulging in atrocities on daughters of the state...Each Jharkhand resident is feeling unsafe".



The Prime Minister was on a visit to Jharkhand on Sunday. He flagged-off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station in Jamshedpur. He virtually launched the Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train. During his speech, PM Modi termed the JMM, RJD, and Congress the "biggest enemies of Jharkhand," asserting that these parties were "power-hungry" and "indulged in vote bank politics". He also alleged that the JMM was "supporting infiltrators," and the fact was that "illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country managed to establish influence" over the ruling party in the state.

The Prime Minister took a pot shot at the Congress and said that the ghost of the grand old party has taken over the JMM, and when this happens, appeasement becomes the only agenda of that party. "In Santhal Pargana, the Adivasi population is decreasing rapidly. The lands are being grabbed. Infiltrators are taking over positions in panchayats. The incidents of crime against daughters are increasing... Every Jharkhandi is feeling unsafe because of the infiltrators... The JMM is standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas... These infiltrators and extremists are taking over the JMM... This has happened because the ghost of Congress has entered the JMM... When the ghost of Congress enters any party, then appeasement becomes the only agenda of that party... These parties want to form their vote bank based on religion," PM Modi said during the rally.

Continuing his attack at the JMM and the Congress, PM Modi said, "The JMM-led government has been trained by Congress' school of corruption. It is time to bid farewell to the JMM that looted mines, minerals, and Army land." The Prime Minister, who was scheduled to reach Jamshedpur via a chopper, had to travel to the steel city on the road as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather conditions.

"No obstacles, including heavy rain, could prevent me from reaching you, I am touched by your affection," he said. He also asserted that the saffron party is set to come to power in the state after the assembly polls due later this year. "If the BJP comes to power, it will launch a probe into deaths of aspirants during excise constable recruitment drive," he said. PM Modi accused the JMM-led coalition of targeting BJP leaders and framing false cases against them.

(With agencies inputs)