Ghost walks on rooftops in Varanasi, video goes viral- WATCH

The video of a white-clad `ghost` walking on rooftops in Varanasi has gone viral and locals are in a panic.

New Delhi: A bizarre video of a 'ghost' walking on the rooftops in Varanasi is making rounds on social media. The video has taken the internet by storm as someone is seen walking wearing white cloths. The white ghost has created panic among locals and residents are afraid to step out of their houses. Some locals said that the video seemed genuine while most of them found it a fake video.

According to an IANS report, the police have registered a case against unknown miscreants at Bhelupur police station.

Taking to IANS, Ramakant Dubey, inspector, Bhelupur Police Station, said "there is fear among the people. On their complaint we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area."

