New Delhi: Launching a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday (August 29, 2022) said that he does not have the "aptitude" or "interest" in politics. Azad, who quit Congress last week, also said that the leadership being projected in the party in states is making its members leave instead of uniting them.

"It seems he (Rahul Gandhi) does not have the aptitude for politics, as we tried to make him into a leader and made many efforts in this regard," he said.

"The party leadership has no time for setting things right in the party. The Congress is giving such leaders in states and promoting those who are making people quit the organisation rather than uniting them with the party," Azad said.

Stating that Congress' foundation has turned "very weak", the veteran politician said that the organisation can fall anytime and that is why he along with some leaders decided to quit it now.

#WATCH | "My respect for Sonia Gandhi is same as 30 yrs back, respect for Rahul Gandhi is same as that befitting Indira Gandhi's family,Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's son. Personally,I pray for his long life. We tried to make him a successful leader but he's not interested..," says GN Azad pic.twitter.com/7YqVuGRy5h — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

"There are people who do clerical work in the Congress and do plants against leaders," he said, while attacking those who have attacked him in the organisation.

Will not join BJP as it will not help my politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad also said that he will not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it will not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The BJP cannot help me in politics in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has a separate constituency. Those spreading such misinformation are playing into BJP's hands and this is Congress propaganda against me," he said.

The former J&K chief minister said he would soon set up a new party there as assembly elections could be announced anytime.

"We will set up a small unit in Jammu and Kashmir soon," he said when asked about his future prospects, clarifying that he has not chalked out his national-level plans yet which will be formulated in the coming days.

Congress needs medicines more than my wishes

Azad said that Congress needs "medicines" for treating it which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors.

"I can only give my best wishes to Congress, but Congress needs medicines more than my wishes. And, these medicines are being provided to the Congress by compounders instead of doctors and there is a need for specialists," he said.

Thought PM Narendra Modi to be a 'crude' man but he showed humanity

Ghulam Nabi Azad also spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he thought he was a "crude" man but he showed humanity.

#WATCH | "I thought PM Modi to be a crude man but he showed humanity," says Ghulam Nabi Azad pic.twitter.com/LhVHopvdhe August 29, 2022

Last Friday, Azad quit the Congress and ended his five-decade association with the party, terming it "comprehensively destroyed" and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.

In a five-page letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, he alleged that all important decisions are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse "his security guards and PAs".

"It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half a century old assocation with Indian National Congress," read Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/X49Epvo1TP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

In his scathing criticism of the leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, the 73-year-old had termed the former Congress chief a "non-serious individual at the helm".

Azad also accused the leadership of committing a "giant fraud" on the party in the name of "farce and sham" internal polls.

(With agency inputs)