'Ghuspaithiya Andar Aa Rahe Hain Aur...': Cong Prez Kharge Slams BJP Over 'Infiltration' In Jharkhand

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday reacted to the issue of “infiltration” in Jharkhand, an issue evoked by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, saying that the BJP is scaring everyone in the name of infiltrators. He further questioned the saffron party, saying that when they are in power at the Centre, then why can't they stop it?

Addressing a public rally in Jharkhand's Jamtara days ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Kharge said, "They (the BJP) are scaring us in the name of infiltrators. You are in the central government; you are the prime minister; you are the home minister; then from where did the infiltrators enter?" "Ghuspaithiya andar aa rahe aur Shah Sahab so rahe (Infiltrators are coming in and Mr. Shah is sleeping)," he further stated. The senior Congress leader also said that the saffron party only knows how to divide.

"When you can stop our helicopters, why can't you stop infiltrators? They don't know how to run the government. They only know how to divide. They have raised the matter of infiltrators in the elections, and they are making people afraid of this. People are being incited in this way. This won't work. Now people have understood you," Kharge added. The Congress Chief further lashed out at the saffron party after Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's chopper was delayed on Friday and said that today, his chopper was also delayed.

"Rahul Gandhi also did meetings here. We don't know what problem the BJP has with us. When we want to come out, the helicopter gets stopped. Yesterday, Rahul Gandh's helicopter was denied permission to fly. Today Shah was coming here, so I was stopped today for 20 minutes. His path was different, and my path was different. Modiji comes in every way of ours," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Continuing his attack at the BJP, Kharge targeted star campaigners of the BJP in Jharkhand and said that they all have gathered like a "war" is going on. "In Jharkhand, helicopters are flying like vultures. Did they come when anyone was in need here.? Some Chief Ministers from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, have gathered like a war is going on. This is a battle of democracy where people participate and leaders have no role," he said.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections concluded on November 13, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state's 81 seats. Elections for the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting will be held on November 23.

(With ANI Inputs)