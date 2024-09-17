Advertisement
GIORGIA MELONI

Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Narendra Modi On Birthday; Here's What Italian PM Said

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also extended warm wishes to PM Modi on his 74th birthday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Narendra Modi On Birthday; Here's What Italian PM Said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 today. Political leaders from across the world extended greetings to him on the occasion. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also extended warm wishes to PM Modi on his birthday. 

Taking to X, Meloni said, "Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us."

This is a developing story.

