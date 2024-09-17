Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 today. Political leaders from across the world extended greetings to him on the occasion. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also extended warm wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

Taking to X, Meloni said, "Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I am sure that we will continue to strengthen our friendship and collaboration between Italy and India, to face together the global challenges that await us."

Tanti auguri di buon compleanno al Primo Ministro dell’India @narendramodi. Sono certa che continueremo a rafforzare la nostra amicizia e la collaborazione tra Italia e India, per affrontare insieme le sfide globali che ci attendono pic.twitter.com/pqXo0ljK8F — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2024

