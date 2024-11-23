Giridih Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi-BJP Sudivya Kumar-JMM Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Giridih Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates The Giridih Assembly constituency is one of the key electoral regions in Jharkhand, known for its competitive political landscape. In 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Giridih Assembly Constituency was recorded at 67.45 percent. Voting for the Giridih seat was held on November 20, 2024, as part of the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Historically, Giridih has been a stronghold for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), with the party winning the seat in multiple elections. In the 2024 elections, a total of 37 candidates are contesting for the Giridih seat, including several independents.

Key candidates include Sudivya Kumar from JMM and Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The presence of independent candidates and representatives from smaller regional parties adds to the diversity of choices available to voters.

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, Sudivya Kumar of JMM won by securing 80,871 votes, defeating Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi of BJP, who garnered 64,987 votes. This election demonstrated JMM's stronghold in the constituency.

The 2014 elections saw Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi winning with 57,450 votes, indicating a fluctuating political dynamic in Giridih. The main contest in Giridih this time is expected to be between JMM and BJP, with both parties aiming to consolidate their support base. The counting of votes will take place on November 23, 2024, alongside results from other constituencies in this crucial election cycle. As voters head to the polls, their decisions will significantly influence the political landscape in Jharkhand.

The outcome in Giridih will not only reflect local governance preferences but also indicate broader trends within the state's political dynamics as both major parties strive for dominance in this pivotal constituency.

The voting for the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.