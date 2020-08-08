Girish Chandra Murmu takes office as new Comptroller and Auditor General of India

New Delhi: Girish Chandra Murmu assumed office as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday (August 8, 2020), he was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of President Kovind posted photos of the swearing in ceremony and wrote: "Shri Girish Chandra Murmu sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Shri Girish Chandra Murmu sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/qIRcc3rULa — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 8, 2020

Murmu also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the CAG office. Murmu who was previously appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir stepped down from the post on Thursday.

He was appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory last year. Murmu replaces Rajiv Mehrishi, who is scheduled to complete his term this week.

Former Union minister Manoj Sinha took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.