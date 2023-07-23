trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639187
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Girl Expelled From UP School For 'Radicalising' Students Against Muslims

School principal said that the girl's hardline approach was the reasom of her expulsion while her mother asserted that the girl was merely following her religious rituals.

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:07 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Girl Expelled From UP School For 'Radicalising' Students Against Muslims

Meerut: A 16-year-old student has been expelled from a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for "asking Hindu students to distance themselves from Muslim pupils, citing examples from films like 'Kashmir Files' and 'The Kerala Story'," police said. The girl's parents, however, alleged that she was asked to leave the school by the authorities for "wearing a tilak on her forehead and a rudraksha bead on her wrist inside the school premises".

Principal of the school, Bhawna Chauhan, said, "The girl's hardline approach was the reason for her expulsion. Her behaviour was disruptive with her radicalised thinking. She was creating a nuisance and spreading hatred against Muslim students." The girl's mother told reporters on Saturday that, "My daughter was merely following her rituals and she was punished for it."

ALSO READ - Weather Update: Rains Cause Havoc In Gujarat, Maharashtra; IMD Issues Alert For Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

cre Trending Stories

“Wearing tilak and rudraksha beads is not allowed as it is not a part of the uniform," the principal said. The girl, meanwhile, said, "We are all aware of the instances revealed in films like 'Kashmir Files'. So, I used to warn my friends of the consequences of love jihad." Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, said, "No complaint has been received by the police, and therefore, no action has been taken in the matter."

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest