Weather Update: Rains Cause Havoc In Gujarat, Maharashtra; IMD Issues Alert For Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted an increase in rainfall activity over the Northwestern region of the country from July 25. The intensity of rain showers in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra which are witnessing torrential rains for the past couple of days is likely to decrease from today onwards.

Flood Like Situation Arise In Gujarat Amid Incessant Rainfall

The western state of Gujarat is witnessing extremely heavy rainfalls which have given rise to water logging and flood-like situation in many of its districts and the NDRF is deployed to carry out rescue operations. The IMD has issued a red alert for the states for July 23 predicting isolated heavy to very rainfall in the state.



IMD Predicts Light Rain In Delhi As Yamuna Hovers Around Danger Mark

The Met Department has predicted light rainfall with thundershowers in the national capital where the water in the river Yamuna is flowing around the danger mark and is likely to breach the same anytime soon as the water level in the river was recorded at 205.75 m, today morning.

Meanwhile, the Hindon River in Noida crossed the danger mark on Saturday night and several houses in the nearby submerged after the water entered low-lying areas. People in the area were evacuated in the wake of the rising situation of flooding.

Very Heavy Rains To Hit Maharashtra For Next 3 Days, IMD Issues Red Alert

According to IMD's daily weather bulletin, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over Konkan and Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from July 23 to July 26. The met department has issued an orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur districts for the next 3 days. Mumbai and Pune districts are on yellow as heavy rainfall is expected in these regions.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka, Tami Nadu And Puducherry

The met department has forecasted heavy rainfall over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for July 23. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tanam are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 23 and 24.

Heavy Rains To Lash Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh will continue to witness heavy rainfall during the next five days, said the IMD. Four districts in the central state - Indore, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Mandsaur- are on orange alert as the Met department has forecasted heavy rainfall with lightning. The met department has also predicted heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan on July 23, 24 and 26 and over West Rajasthan on July 25.