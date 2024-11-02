Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2815074https://zeenews.india.com/india/girl-raped-murdered-in-bengals-alipurduar-accused-lynched-2815074.html
NewsIndia
WEST BENGAL RAPE CASE

Girl Raped, Murdered In Bengal's Alipurduar; Accused Lynched

Angry villagers staged protests demanding justice for the victim and death penalty for the accused who surrendered.

|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 02:35 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Girl Raped, Murdered In Bengal's Alipurduar; Accused Lynched Representative Image

A girl was allegedly raped and murdered, following which enraged villagers lynched one of the accused in West Bengal's Alipurduar district, police said.

The incident took place in Falakata area on Friday afternoon.

The girl's body was found in a pond, following which the villagers tied a man, whom they alleged was one of the accused, to a tree and beat him up mercilessly, a police officer said.

Police rescued the man, in his forties, and took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Another person, suspected to be another accused in the case, surrendered himself before the local police station.

Angry villagers staged protests demanding justice for the victim, and death penalty for the accused who surrendered.

A huge police contingent has been deployed to maintain peace in the area.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Under Threat?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK