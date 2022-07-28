New Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud, a Supreme Court judge, on Thursday, expressed his displeasure over criticism in the media about judges not taking up cases while hearing a mention by a lawyer, who sought the listing of a case relating to violence and attacks on Christians. The judge said that he read in the news that this matter was not being taken up, adding "Give us judges a break. I was down with Covid, hence the matter was deferred. I read in the news that judges are not taking it up. There is a limit to targeting us."

The plea filed by Archbishop of Bangalore Diocese Dr Peter Machado alleged a rising number of attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country. It was listed for hearing on July 15 but it could not be taken up as the bench did not assemble, said an ANI report. The petition sought directions to stop violence and mob attacks against the members of the Christian community in various states across the country besides seeking the implementation of earlier top court guidelines to curb hate crimes.

It also sought the setting up of Special Investigation Teams with officers from outside the states where the incidents set out to register FIRs, conduct criminal investigations and prosecute the criminal offenders in accordance with the law.

The plea reportedly sought direction that the SITs file closure reports in accordance with the law, where false counter FIRs have been filed by the assailants against the victims, and also sought implementation of the guidelines issued in the Tehseen Poonawala judgment. In this case, nodal officers were to be appointed to take note of hate crimes and register FIRs across the nation.

Earlier on June 27, the Supreme Court had agreed to examine a plea alleging an increase in attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala and sought an urgent listing of the matter.

Gonsalves submitted that on average between 40 to 50 violent attacks occurred against Christian institutions and priests every month across the country, as he pressed on the implementation of guidelines which were issued by the top court in a 2018 judgment to curb hate crimes. He emphasised that in May this year, more than 50 cases of violent attacks took place.

In 2018, the apex court issued a slew of guidelines for the Centre and state governments to control and prevent the increasing number of hate crimes, including mob violence and lynching. It also included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials. The top court had directed that offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud.

