Glacier burst: Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering condoles loss of life in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday (February 8) condoled the loss of life in the state of Uttarakhand due to a glacier burst and subsequent flooding. "Sending prayers for the souls lost to the Uttarkhand flood and wishing courage to those who are fighting the disaster. May those who are still missing be found in good health. We are with you, dear friends in India," the Bhutan PM tweeted.

Bhutan PM's statement came after a glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District in Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

The glacier burst washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the second project, said Uttarakhand Director-General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

Aside from the Bhutan Prime Minister, various world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed condolences over the natural disaster.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday wrote on his official Twitter handle, "My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed," he tweeted.

Following the incident, leaders across the world including French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki expressed condolences to the victims of the glacial burst.

"France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families," said Macron in a tweet.

Additionally, Nepal also offered condolences to the families of the victims of a glacial burst in Uttarakhand. In a Twitter post, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was saddened by the news of death and missing of many individuals due to the flash floods in Uttarakhand.

"We are saddened by the news of death and missing of many individuals due to flash flood caused by an avalanche in Uttarakhand, India. We express deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and pray for the safety of those missing.@PradeepgyawaliK @PaudyalBR."

The US State Department said: "Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured."

Taking to Twitter, Australian PM Scott John Morrison commented that Australia stands with ‘one of its closest friends at this very difficult time’.

"Devastating news for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.

As many as 15 people have been rescued so far while 14 bodies have been recovered from different locations following the glacier burst, said Chamoli Police on Monday. The ITBP is carrying out the rescue operation in the affected areas in Chamoli to rescue trapped people.

(With Agency Inputs)