Uttarakhand

Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli leads to flash flood, several casualties feared, rescue work underway

Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand&#039;s Chamoli leads to flash flood, several casualties feared, rescue work underway
TV grab
Play

CHAMOLI: A massive flood has been reported from Uttarakhand's Dhauliganga where the water level rose suddenly following Nandadevi Glacier burst near a power project in Chamoli district. According to ANI, the incident was reported from Raini village in Tapovan area of the Chamoli district. The reservoir was breached as a result of the breakage of the glacier which caused a swell in the river water leading to flooding and subsequently destroying many houses on the riverside. Casualties are feared in the incident as several people are said to be missing after the sudden rise inthe water level in the area. 

A rescue team has reached the spot and an evacuation work is underway. Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have also been rushed to the spot, the report added. Meanwhile, the Chamoli District Magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river. The District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police have left for the spot. The Chamoli Police said that the Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat confirmed the report and said that the district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. The Chief Minister also appealed to people not to pay attention to any kind of rumours, adding that the government is taking all necessary steps. The CM informed that people were being evacuated from the areas near Alkananda and as a precautionary measure, the flow of Bhagirathi River was stopped. He added that he was leaving for the spot to take a stock of the situation. 

CM Rawat also released Helpline numbers for those stuck in the affected region - 1070, 1905 or 9557444486. "Please call on 1070 or 9557444486 if you are stuck in the affected region. Please do not spread rumors from old videos about the incident," CM Rawat said. 

This is a developing story and more details are followed. 

