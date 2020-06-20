हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark gets India's nod for making favipiravir for COVID-19 treatment

The Mumbai-based company said the approval was part of India`s accelerated approval process and the drug was meant for "restricted emergency use," meaning patients must sign their consent before being treated by the drug.

Glenmark gets India&#039;s nod for making favipiravir for COVID-19 treatment

Bengaluru: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections in the country, it said on Friday.

The Mumbai-based company said the approval was part of India`s accelerated approval process and the drug was meant for "restricted emergency use," meaning patients must sign their consent before being treated by the drug.

Favipiravir is also undergoing trials in other countries to test its efficacy as a COVID-19 treatment.

Japan`s Fujifilm Holdings Corp, which makes favipiravir under the brand name Avigan, said last week its research on the drug as a potential COVID-19 treatment may drag on until July.

Drugmakers across the world have been rushing to develop a treatment or vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which has infected 8.5 million people globally, killing more than 453,000, according to a Reuters tally.

India, the fourth-worst hit country, reported a record daily jump in the number of coronavirus cases on Friday, and the death toll reached 12,573.

The approval for favipiravir in India, which Glenmark plans to sell as "FabiFlu", was granted based on "evaluation of data," the company said in a brief statement to stock exchanges. (https://bit.ly/310MByO)

The company plans to provide more details in a press briefing on Saturday, it added.

Glenmark began a late-stage trial of favipiravir on COVID-19 patients last month. It is also separately testing a combination of favipiravir and umifenovir, another anti-viral drug, as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

Tags:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals LtdAnti-viral drug FavipiravirCOVID-19 treatmentFavipiravir
Next
Story

Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, brings respite from scorching heat; waterlogging in Mandi House
  • 3,80,532Confirmed
  • 12,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M28S

DNA: Ground report of India’s intentions from Ladakh