Global Leaders Pay Tribute To Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh

Condolences have flooded in from around the world following the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday at AIIMS, Delhi. Leaders from neighbouring countries, such as the Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed condolence.

Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai shared a post on X and said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Calling him an "unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan".

"#India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. #Dr_Manmohan_Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of #Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace", Karzai said in a post on X.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed also shared a post on X that said that Singh was a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions on Thursday night at AIIMS, Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said that India is mourning the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Singh was born in Punjab in 1932 and served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.