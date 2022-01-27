Goa Assembly Election: Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar files nomination from Panjim seat

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Utpal Parrikar

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar today filed nomination papers to contest the election as an independent candidate from Panajim seat.

Utpal Parrikar earlier offered prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple.

"I want to follow my father work, I will give my 200 per cent to the Panjim people and I hope they will support me," he told news agency ANI.

When asked about his confidence in winning the elections, Utpal said, "You can also see the support of Panjim people towards. They will vote for me for the future of Panjim.

Goa will face assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

