Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases second list of candidates for upcoming polls

"Today @AAPGoa releases its second list of candidates. We are committed to bring in good governance and work for the people of Goa," said a tweet from Rahul Mhambre, Convener, AAP Goa unit. 

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP releases second list of candidates for upcoming polls
Representational Image

Panaji: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its second list of candidates for Goa Assembly polls scheduled for February this year on Sunday. 

"Today @AAPGoa releases its second list of candidates. We are committed to bring in good governance and work for the people of Goa," said a tweet from Rahul Mhambre, Convener, AAP Goa unit. 

10 candidates in the list along with their Assembly constituencies are as follows: 

1. Ramrao Wagh (St Andre) 

2. Sudesh Mayekar (Calangute) 

3. Cecille Rodrigues (Taleigaon) 

4. Rajesh Kalangutkar (Maem) 

5. Prashant Naik (Cuncolim) 

6. Rahul Mhambre (Mapusa) 

7. Cruz Silva (Velim) 

8. Anoop Kudtarkar (Canacona) 

9. Anil Gaonkar (Sanvordem) 

10. Sandesh Telekar (Fatorda) 

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase Assembly election from February 10. Manipur will go for a two-phase election from February 27. Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will go for voting on Februrary 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

