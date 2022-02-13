Goa Assembly polls: Key constituencies that can change the face of power

New Delhi: The contest for the Goa assembly is now at the finishing line as the state voters are just one day away from casting their ballot on February 14. A total of 301 candidates, including 68 independent contenders are in the fray for 40 constituencies of the Goa Vidhan Sabha.

While each of the 40 constituencies of the Goa assembly has a role to play in the formation of a new government, which is shaping up to be a close race, stakes are higher than usual in some of the battlegrounds.

In this article, we will attempt to make an analysis of the key constituencies that will play a crucial role in the power-share of the western state.

Panaji/Panjim

Till now, this constituency was termed as the bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s late Manohar Parrikar and was a sure shot for the saffron camp. However, post his death followed by the Utpal Parrikar episode, Goa’s Panjim constituency is not only an open seat but will play an integral role.

BJP has fielded the incumbent MLA Antonio Monserrate while Manohar Parrikar’s son and an independent candidate Utpal Parrikar, who carries his father’s legacy and goodwill, may cost not only votes but the entire constituency to the saffron party.

Sanquelim

Sanquelim, the constituency where the incumbent CM Pramod Sawant comes from, will see a crucial battle between Sawant, who is eyeing to win the seat he has held since 2012 while challenging him is Congress’ Saglani, Aam Aadmi Party’s Manojkumar Ghadi and MGP’s Mahadev Khandekar.

The seat holds great significance as all key champions including Home Minister Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi both campaigned in the constituency.

Margao

Margao, where the current tourism minister and BJP’s Manohar Ajagaonkar will face Congress leader and former CM of Goa Digambar Kamat, will also witness a prestige battle between two veterans of Goa politics.

Ajgaonkar, who was born in Margao and has been a municipal councillor, will be representing the seat for the first time against Kamat, who had been a long-term MLA from the constituency, almost since 1994.

Velim

Velim, the seat that has a history of championing either Congress or Independents, will also witness an interesting battle. The Bharatiya Janata Party this time is fielding a seasoned journalist and Goa chronicle founder Savio Rodrigue.

Meanwhile, Filipe Nery Rodrigues, who won the last election as a Congress candidate is now contesting on an NCP ticket.

On the other hand, TMC has given the ticket to Benjamin Silva, the runner-up in Velim last time and Congress has nominated Savio D'Silva for this seat.

Live TV