Goa BJP delegation meets governor, demand Punjab govt's dismissal over PM security lapse

New Delhi: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Goa, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday, met governer P S Sreedharan Pillai over the security breach that left PM Modi’s convoy stranded on a flyover in Punjab and demanded the dismissal of the Punjab government on such grounds, reported PTI.

The delegation comprised of senior leaders of the BJP Goa wing like chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade amongst others.

The governor later told reporters that he would convey the demand to the higher authorities.

"It is not right on my part to comment on such issues, he added.

“CM Sawant alleged that Congress workers, in connivance with their party's government in Punjab, were involved in the unprecedented security breach,” said Pillai.

“Never in the past, such an incident has happened and it should not recur in future. An inquiry should be conducted in the incident, “he added.

Meanwhile, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that Congress has no right to survive in the state if they can’t guarantee the security of their Prime Minister.

In a 'major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. Modi returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV