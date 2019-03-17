Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's health condition is extremely critical, says CMO

Goa Chief Minister's Office on Sunday evening confirmed that the health condition of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is extremely critical and doctors are trying their best.

Chief Minister @manoharparrikar's health condition is extremely critical. Doctors are trying their best. — CMO Goa (@goacm) March 17, 2019

The 63-year-old Parrikar is currently undergoing treatment at his private residence. Medical equipment has been taken inside the residence and security has been beefed up outside his residence.

On Saturday, the CMO had tweeted that Parrikar's health is in a stable condition. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been receiving treatment for his illness since February 2018 and has rarely appeared in public.

Former BJP MLA Sidharth Kuncalienker visited Parrikar on Saturday and informed reporters that his health is stable. "His (Parrikar`s) health condition is stable now. His regular medical check-up is underway," he told ANI.

Goa Cabinet Minister Vijay Sardesai had claimed that Parrikar is unwell but he is still working for the welfare of the people of the state.

in February, Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College for nearly a week after he suffered from internal bleeding. A team of doctors was flown in All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi to treeat the ailing CM. Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Delhi, Mumbai and even the United States after he fell ill on February 14, 2018 and was shifted to GMCH, from where he was shifted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai the next day. Parrikar, however, returned to Goa on February 20, 2018 to present the state budget. On March 3, 2018, he left for the US for treatment and returned on June 14, 2018. Parrikar also attended monsoon session of the Assembly from July 19 to August 3, and left for the US again on August 10 for a second round of check-up.

He returned to Goa on August 22, 2018 and was later admitted to AIIMS at New Delhi on September 15. He underwent treatment at AIIMS for around a month and then returned to Goa on October 14, 2018. Parrikar resumed his office on January 2, 2019 and attended the inauguration of third bridge on the Mandovi river in Goa on January 27.

Parrikar was again admitted at AIIMS on the last day of the session on January 31. He again returned to Goa on February 5 and also addressed Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan on February 9.